My peach tree is flowering, a sure sign of spring. Now that we’re in March, it’s time to start thinking about spring in the Northern Hemisphere, while for my family and pals in the Southern Hemisphere, fall is creeping up. Regardless of where you live, this is the moment to make and eat Hot Cross Buns with plenty of salted butter and jam.

February was very kind to me. I’ve been on a personal journey to be more physically since the COVID pandemic hit and some of you might have seen me in my daily workout snapshots on Instagram. My progress has been slow, but I’m seeing changes in my core strength and stability. I’m enjoying my dance classes and TRX sessions. Several weeks ago, I decided to dip my feet in kickboxing and was surprised to learn that I’d enjoy it this much.

Earlier this week, I spent a few days filming with the folks at Breville; I cooked several recipes and can’t wait for you to see this new series when it airs. I’ve just received a review copy of The Modernist Cuisine: Bread At Home. This book is a condensed version of the gigantic original 5-volume book Modernist Bread that I feel will appeal to a wider audience of home cooks and people who want to learn but at a more affordable price. I’m spending my weekend reading through this stunning book. The photos are stunning, and as a nerd, I thoroughly appreciate this book.

Have a lovely start to March,

Nik

🥕🥕🥕 My NEW COOKBOOK, VEG-TABLE, is now named a Best Cookbook of 2023 and is available worldwide! Please check it out, and thank you for your support. If you have a moment to spare, please leave a review for Veg-Table on Amazon, Barnes and Noble, Waterstones, or the many indie bookstores where you purchased the book. Thank you!

Does Pasta Cooking Water Thicken The Sauce?

A Kitchen Error Leads to An Observation

A few days ago, I performed one cardinal sin while cooking dinner. I tossed the pasta cooking water straight into the sink. Honestly, I was very distracted and tired from a long day of recipe testing for work. To many cooks like me, pasta cooking water is liquid gold. As a recipe developer, I tell people to save some of the leftover water and use it to thicken their sauces. Unfortunately, I’d lost it all and would succumb to using hot water from the faucet to finish off my pasta. Would the sauce still thicken?

Pasta Cooking Water and Starch

Whether pasta is made from wheat, chickpeas, or other grains and seeds it will contain starch. Starch is a complex carbohydrate comprising two types of glucose polymers: amylose and amylopectin. One of the unique properties of starch widely applied in cooking is its ability to bind water. It’s important to remember that all starches are not created equally, they contain different ratios of amylose and amylopectin and this affects their behavior. Not surprisingly, starches from different sources bind water different, for example the starch from wheat has a water-binding capacity of 85.9%, while starch from corn is 64.5%. (Think of water binding capacity as the maximum amount of water that can absorbed by a fixed amount of an ingredient.)

When starch is heated in water (beyond the boiling point of water), it dissolves and binds water. If enough starch is present, the water will start to visibly thicken. You’ve seen this when making custards with cornstarch. When pasta is cooked in water, some of the starch in the pasta leaches out into the cooking water and hydrates. The liquid starts to turn turbid, and depending on the ratio of pasta to water in the pot, it might start to thicken.

Home cooks like me save this precious cooking water and add it to the final cooking stage. The water helps loosen any bits of food stuck to the pan and also aids in coating the pasta with all those flavors. One more advantage to using this water is that the leached starch in the cooking water will help thicken the sauce further. I was about to use regular hot water from my faucet. Would it still recreate the same results?

Pasta and Starch-Free/Regular Water

As I nervously stirred in a cup of boiling water, I made a mental note “You’re probably going to need to add a slurry of flour or cornstarch, if this sauce doesn’t thicken. It might end up clumpy, you will regret this!”. As I stirred the pasta with the boiling water, it looked like I always made it; the sauce thickened, and my world didn’t end. Crisis averted, but it got me thinking.

Saving pasta cooking water is an economical and energy-conservative way to cook. It makes perfect practical and logical sense. But what was happening in my pan with my pasta and regular water? How did my results replicate perfectly?

I started to think about all the times I’ve worked with pasta. If you leave pasta in sauce, the sauce loses its moisture, and the pasta continues to expand in size. Left-over pasta sitting in the refrigerator demonstrates this the best; it’s usually pretty dry (depending on the sauce to pasta ratio) and I usually add a few tablespoons of water before reheating it to loosen it up. If pasta is left to sit in cooking water for a long time, it keeps getting wider as it absorbs more water. Of course there are limits to this, there is only so much water it can bind (as we saw from the water binding capacity earlier). More starch, more water binding.

In my situation, the starch in the pasta kept working away to thicken the sauce. Even after the pasta was transferred to the pan and I added my regular water, I continued to cook this dish, the starch from the pasta continued to leach out, this starch was now available to bind water. This helped the sauce thicken and I didn’t notice a different in texture and fortunately, this mean’t I didn’t need to resort to stirring in a starch slurry to help thicken things. Using regular water instead of leftover pasta cooking water worked just as well.

Starch is The Key

You’ll get no argument from me that starch thickens pasta sauces by binding water, and I agree that you should save and reuse ingredients whenever possible. However, in an emergency, and based on what I observed, you can still achieve the same results without using pasta cooking water because pasta will continue to leach out starch as it cooks. Regular water will work just as well. This has also made me realize that most of the starch thickening capabilities we’ve attributed to leftover pasta cooking water might be overestimated. Most of the thickening that’s taking place is due to the starch in the pasta in the pan and not the starch present in the leftover pasta cooking water.

I must now leave you with my Ina Garten impersonation: Yes, please remember to save your pasta cooking water but tap water is absolutely fine.