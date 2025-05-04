Welcome to The Flavor Files! 🎉This is where my love for cooking, flavor, and food science all come together—because delicious food is even better when you understand a little of the magic behind it.

Looking for more recipes? You’ll find them all at Nik Sharma Cooks.Still need a copy of my latest cookbook, Veg-Table? You can grab it here—it’s filled with veggie-driven inspiration. 🌱✨

You might spot a few affiliate links sprinkled throughout this newsletter; they help keep the spice—and the science—flowing.

Now, let’s dive in. 🔥

Share The Flavor Files

Hi Friends,

Last Sunday was a special one; I finally made it to the LA Times Festival of Books (I usually miss it because it overlaps with my birthday!). I had the chance to sign copies of my books at the {Pages} a Bookstore booth and, more importantly, to meet so many of you; some who’ve been cooking my recipes for years, and others who discovered my work for the first time. It was truly energizing.

Thank you all for the lovely birthday wishes. I celebrated in peak May fashion, with mangoes, of course. A mango curd–filled cruffin from my favorite LA patisserie, Artelice, was the highlight (fate, if you ask me). There were also lemony, passion fruit–laced desserts in the mix—bright, tart, just the way I like them.

Share

This week on In the Kitchen, Dan, Lan, and I got into it—in the best way. We talked about my intense dislike of bananas and the story of how I went from being a molecular biologist before food science stole my heart. Oh, and Dan casually dropped that his mom is a fan of my work, which honestly made my week. It’s a fun, honest, slightly nerdy episode, and if you’ve ever wondered what goes on behind the scenes at America’s Test Kitchen, you’ll want to give it a listen.

🎧 YouTube, Spotify (Audio + Video!), Apple and wherever else you get your podcasts

Now, let’s talk about what to cook this month.

This May, I’ve developed two new recipes for America’s Test Kitchen (ATK)that turn up the flavor and the heat. First up, a classic Indian icon: Chicken 65. Originating in Chennai in 1965 (hence the name), this South Indian classic brings crispy, juicy chicken coated in a yogurt-spice marinade and finished with a fiery, lemony glaze that sticks to your fingers in the best way. The crust? A light mix of cornstarch and rice flour that holds its crunch. The aromatics? Curry leaves and Thai chillies that bring a serious punch.

Share

The second dish detours to Italy: Calabrian Chile White Beans with Almond Pesto. It’s cozy, bright, and intensely flavorful. We broil red pepper and tomato to build a bit of smokiness, then blitz them with almonds, vinegar, garlic, and spicy Calabrian chiles into a rustic pesto that clings to creamy white beans. You can swap in Great Northern beans or chickpeas if that’s what you have on hand; it’s weeknight-friendly and pantry-adaptable.

And if you’re wondering just how spicy these dishes are: Thai chillies clock in between 50,000–100,000 SHU on the Scoville scale, while Calabrian chillies sit comfortably in the 25,000–40,000 SHU range. Heat is a central player in both recipes, but so is balance. Acid in lemon and vinegar ties it all together in these recipes.

A note on the curry leaves in Chicken 65: They’re essential, and you can now find them fresh or dried at Indian/Asian grocery stores or online. I like this brand for the jarred crushed Calabrian Chiles in the Calabrian Chile White Beans with Almond Pesto, but there are many different options in stores.

Share

These two recipes reside on ATK and are free. I love seeing you share your excitement! ATK makes several recipes from the residency available for free. You might need to enter your email so they can send you more great content, but you can always opt out anytime. I’ve been a longtime subscriber to their newsletters and have found them super valuable. I hope that helps clarify how to access these co-created recipes—we put a lot of love into them, and I’d love for you to check them out! I appreciate your support!

More things to cook this May

Spring is in full swing, and it’s the perfect time to shake things up in the kitchen. I’ve rounded up 10 bold, seasonal recipes to cook this May—from prawn kebabs and smoky pulled pork vindaloo to a lychee pastis and an almond-polenta plum tart. Whether you're in the mood for something cozy, spicy, or sweet, this list has a little something for every craving.

Share The Flavor Files

More flavor is coming your way soon, but for now, I hope these dishes kick off your May cooking with boldness and warmth.

—Nik