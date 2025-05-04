The Flavor Files

The Flavor Files

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Susan Hopkinson's avatar
Susan Hopkinson
1d

I wonder if you mean Calabrian Chili White Beans? Chile is the country 🇨🇱

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Nik Sharma and others
Ibrahim Khan's avatar
Ibrahim Khan
1d

Relishing 😋

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Nik Sharma
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture