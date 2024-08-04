🌟 Welcome to The Flavor Files! 🌟

🥖 Hello From Provence🍈,

I've devoured more pastries, warm baguettes, and creamy cheeses than I thought possible! Somehow, the classic combination of thin slices of ham and nectar-sweet melon tastes even more divine in the blistering summer heat here; perhaps it's because this is the home of the famous Cavaillon melons. The citron and pistachio glaces are an absolute must after a leisurely stroll.

I've been jotting down notes and gathering so many ideas that I'm sure will come to life in the weeks ahead. I've dabbled in some cooking, baked cupcakes with my godson, and even mastered using a Thermomix! It's quite the kitchen marvel, weighing, heating, and performing all sorts of culinary tricks.

The days are scorching, so the streets are deserted until evening when they truly come alive. Dinners at restaurants are later than I'm used to, but it's a wonderfully relaxed affair. There's no rush – savor the conversation over delicious food and wine.

There won't be a newsletter next week, as I'll take a short break. I'll be back soon with plenty of new recipes for you to enjoy. Until then, bon appétit!

Have a lovely week,

Nik

Welcome to the second week of my French cooking series!

The clafoutis was one of the first classic French desserts I mastered, even before launching my blog, A Brown Table. When we lived in D.C., we took a fruit-picking trip to Virginia and ended up with a truckload of cherries. It was an exhilarating haul until reality hit—we had to figure out how to use all that fruit! Armed with a borrowed cherry pitter, I dove into the task. Most of the cherries turned into jam and fruit leather, but I also made a cake and a delightful clafoutis, a version I’m sharing today.

Since then, I’ve experimented with numerous clafoutis variations, even creating a Blueberry-Ginger version for The New York Times. The magic lies in the dense, tender pudding texture paired with juicy, fresh fruit. But what I crafted for The New York Times and this peach version for you today is technically a flaugnarde. Let’s dive into the delicious world of these French fruit treats.

Both clafoutis and flaugnarde derive their names from Occitan words. "Clafoutis" comes from “clafotis,” meaning “to fill,” referring to the batter filled with fruit. "Flaugnarde" originates from “fleunhe,” meaning “soft” or “downy,” hinting at the dessert’s tender texture. Traditionally, clafoutis is made with sour cherries like griottes or Bigarreau cherries, but you can use any cherries you find. Some recipes keep the cherries whole to draw out the almond flavor from the pits (I’ve never noticed a significant difference, and spitting out seeds is a hassle), so I prefer pitting the cherries and adding a splash of almond extract for a more pronounced aroma.

A flaugnarde, on the other hand, uses a variety of fruits—apples, pears, peaches, apricots, berries, and plums. Both desserts share a similar batter of eggs, flour, milk, sugar, and a touch of vanilla or almond extract. The result? A tender, dense pudding speckled with fruit, with edges that crisp up beautifully. I love scooping a big serving with a bit of a crispy edge and a soft center.

Over time, clafoutis became more popular and widely known, so the name stuck, even when other fruits were used. It’s funny how certain terms catch on and become the norm!

This week, you get to make my Peach and Thai Basil Clafoutis. It’s an unusual pairing that works gorgeously well together. You can serve it with whipped creme, creme fraiche, or ice cream, but even on its own, it is marvelous. A great big scoop of summer and French goodness in one spoon.

This week's second recipe brings you the vibrant flavors of Southern France and the Mediterranean: Tapenade! The name "tapenade" comes from the Provençal word "tapenas," meaning capers, one of its key ingredients. Tapenade is a delightful, versatile condiment traditionally made from black olives, capers, anchovies, and olive oil. While green olives can be used, I love making them with Greek Kalamata olives for their rich, robust flavor and unique color.

Tapenade's versatility is what makes it truly special. Spread it on crusty bread, use it as a dip for fresh vegetables, top your grilled meats and fish, or even stuff it into poultry for flavor. Mix it into pasta, spread it on sandwiches, or transform it into a marinade or sauce for various dishes.

Ready to try your hand at these delectable French recipes? Let’s bring a bit of France into your kitchen with these timeless recipes!