Bean Science Part II
🫘💨 Beans and the Science of Flatulence.
Before we jump into the second part of Bean Science, here’s a quick recap from Part I. I apologize in advance for the heavy use of emojis 🫘💨.
Beans turn hard on drying, and this contributes to longer cooking times.
Pectin is a complex carbohydrate found in plant cells and is one of the significant contributors to hardness in dried beans.
Salt, baking sod…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to The Flavor Files to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.