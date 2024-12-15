🌟 Welcome to The Flavor Files! 🌟

Hi Friends,

Last month, I had the pleasure of joining a group of chefs in Lodi, California, to dive into the magic of olive oil production during the fall harvest at Corto Olive Oil. Mother Nature had other plans that morning—it rained, so we couldn’t hop on the machines to pick olives. But the experience was far from a washout! We strolled through the orchards, admired the lush olive trees, and later watched the fascinating process of transforming olives into liquid gold. (Corto Olive Oil was also featured in my 2024 Holiday Guide)

At first glance, making olive oil seems straightforward—grind the olives, extract the oil, and filter. But watching the process up close made me realize just how much precision goes into it. Temperature control and proper storage are critical to preserving the oil’s vibrant flavor and healthful qualities. Seeing that level of care and craftsmanship deepened my appreciation for this pantry staple.

One of the highlights of the trip was creating my own custom olive oil blend! My version is rich, peppery, and grassy—a flavor powerhouse I’ve been drizzling over pizzas and tossing into salads. It’s been a game-changer in my kitchen!

We also explored the agrumato technique for infusing olive oil—a method that truly celebrates flavor. Unlike traditional infusion techniques that heat the oil (which can diminish its antioxidants and taste), agrumato blends whole ingredients directly with fresh olives during production. The result? Incredibly vibrant oils bursting with natural flavors. The difference is night and day, and tasting the results left me inspired to experiment more with these bold oils in my cooking.

This trip was a masterclass in the art of olive oil, and I walked away with a deeper respect for the time, effort, and care that goes into producing high-quality oils. If you’ve ever wondered about what makes a great olive oil truly exceptional, trust me—there’s so much to discover!

Photos Courtesy of Corto Olive Oil and Melissa Gayle

The holiday season is here, and with it comes the irresistible aroma of freshly baked cookies wafting through the kitchen. There is nothing quite like the joy of mixing butter and sugar, sprinkling festive decorations, and sharing the results with loved ones. Whether you're looking for classic favorites or cookies with a flavorful twist, my collection of holiday cookie recipes will brighten your celebrations. From the warm spices of gingerbread to the nutty richness of shortbread, each recipe is crafted to bring some magic to your table. So, preheat your oven, grab your cookie cutters, and bake some holiday cheer!

This year, my Hazelnut Cinnamon Mexican Wedding Cookies are joining the family. Mexican wedding cookies are beloved for their crumbly texture and delicate sweetness, but did you know they go by several other names? They are often called “polvorones,” “biscochitos,” Russian tea cakes, or snowballs. They disappear quickly if you know what I mean.

Mexican wedding cookies trace back to medieval Arab culinary influences that spread to Spain during the Moors' presence. Over time, these recipes crossed the Atlantic with Spanish colonizers, becoming integral to Mexican celebrations, particularly weddings.

The name “polvorones” comes from the Spanish word “polvo,” meaning powder or dust, a nod to the cookie’s delicate, crumbly texture. These cookies blended seamlessly into the country’s diverse culinary traditions in Mexico, making them a staple in festive gatherings and special occasions like weddings and Christmas.

This version, made with toasted hazelnuts and cinnamon, is one of my favorite cookies to bake during the holiday season and when the weather cools off. I’ve also worked the recipe so you can do the whole thing in a food processor, so you have fewer things to clean. However, you can cream the step with the butter and sugar using an electric beater or stand mixer and then add the ground nuts.

Have a wonderful weekend,

Nik