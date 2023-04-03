Welcome to a new edition of The Flavor Files! I’m thrilled you’re here, and if you haven’t signed up yet, let me nudge you to join. Access to my recipes will always be free; use the Recipe Index to find something tasty. A special heartfelt thank you to all my paid subscribers who generously support my work and research.

Hello,

It’s a busy week as I prepare for Easter menu planning and a big work project, and while I’m focused on them, I’ll be cooking easy and quick meals all week to free up my time. This week’s new recipe is about considering time and convenience and taking advantage of our pantries.

Last week, I hosted a live chat for paid subscribers on Kitchen Tools and Appliances. Thank you to everyone who joined and made it an absolutely fun time. This week, on Thursday, April 6, at 4 pm PST, I’ll host a special round of AMA for 30 minutes and be available to answer your questions on menu planning for the big holiday week. You can also leave your questions here, and I will get to them in the chat thread. This feature is only available for paid subscribers. If you’d like to join us and have questions that need answering, use the subscription box to sign up or upgrade. I appreciate your support.

Let’s get cooking!

Lamb Chops with Cucumber Mint Salad and Sweet and Smoky Tahini

Disclaimer: This delicious recipe is made in partnership with The American Lamb Board. All opinions expressed are solely my own.

A Quick and Easy Meal of Grilled Lamb with Sweet and Smoky Tahini and Cucumber Salad.

If you’re looking for a quick meal with tons of flavor, try my grilled lamb loin chops. There’s a quick cucumber salad and a sweet and smoky tahini dressing that accompanies the lamb, and you won’t be disappointed.

What Lamb to Use

I prefer lamb loin chops for this recipe because they cook fast and don’t need long marination times. However, if you want to plan, marinate the lamb and leave it in the refrigerator for up to 1 day. Shoulder chops are another option; 1 in/2.5 cm thick pieces are ideal.

For the Cucumber Salad

Because cucumbers are loaded with water, I make the salad a few minutes before serving and rarely like to store leftovers. A watery cucumber salad is a very sad thing. I use store-bought smoked almonds; they impart a delicious crunchy texture to the salad and a mild smoky aroma to compliment the flavors in the tahini dressing.

For the Sweet and Smoky Tahini Dressing

The most important thing before you begin preparing this dressing, stir the tahini in the jar properly. The paste of ground sesame seeds sinks and separates from the oil during storage, and you want that sesame goodness in your dressing. If you want this hotter, add some ground cayenne.

Why Cook With American Lamb?

American lamb is simply the best. It’s got a smooth and buttery flavor, and it’s raised locally. Having visited several ranches and farms, I’ve seen the care and effort that American farmers and ranchers put towards raising their animals. When you buy American lamb, you’re supporting the families of the farmers and workers.

Get the Recipe

Have a lovely week, and stay tuned for my Easter special menu that comes out later this week,

xx

Nik

Nik Sharma Cooks | The Recipe Index

Share The Flavor Files