Hi Friends,

I’m back from a quick trip to Lodi to see the fall olive harvest and watch the production of olive oil; more on that next week. The cooler months of the year make a gorgeous season in Southern California. We’ve got a lot of evergreens and palm trees, so while the yellowing of the leaves is not as dramatic as in the upper north, there is still much to love and enjoy. This has been a fantastic week; my oranges are ripening, and I’ve already eaten a few. I almost missed the feijoas (pineapple guavas) until I noticed a ripe one fall off the tree; this is particularly special because it took two years to produce flowers and another year to create fruit.

As a molecular biologist, I’m fascinated by how these scientists brilliantly created a sweeter tomato. It also makes me think about our obsession with making everything taste sweeter. Do we really need to?

Sanjana Feasts is a glorious new Indian cookbook by U.K.-based author Sanjana Modha. I had the pleasure of writing the blurb for this book. The photographs are gorgeous, and the recipes are fun and inspiring.

RECIPE HELP IS HERE!

Ever feel like you’re drowning in recipe websites, just trying to find something good to cook? I’ve been there, too—it can be overwhelming! But I found a game-changer: an app called Deglaze, and the best part? It’s FREE! Not only can you find recipes from all your favorite food folks (yes, including me!), but Deglaze also does the heavy lifting for you by creating ingredient shopping lists and guiding you through each recipe step-by-step. And here’s a seriously cool feature: you can scan recipes from your own cookbooks to store in the app, keeping them organized and accessible only to you. If someone without the book wants the recipe, Deglaze will link them to the author’s page so they can support the creators. It’s a win-win for home cooks and cookbook authors alike! Take a look below to see Deglaze in action.

While the turkey might steal the spotlight, the sides make every Thanksgiving feast unforgettable. From creamy mashed potatoes (one of the most popular recipes in The Flavor Equation cookbook, also check out my other cookbooks Season and Veg-Table for more Thanksgiving ideas) to perfectly roasted vegetables, these Thanksgiving side recipes elevate your holiday meal with vibrant colors, textures, and flavors that celebrate the season. Whether you’re looking for classic comfort foods or a fresh twist on traditional dishes, these side recipes will ensure everyone has something to be thankful for on their plate. Prepare to impress your guests with sides that bring warmth and joy to your Thanksgiving table!

Thanskgiving Side Dishes

Decadent Garlic Bread

I honestly didn’t know if I could come up with a better name for this than Decadent Garlic Bread. Everything about it is extra. It’s glorious and magnificent yet simple to make. I’ve seen versions of these at several Italian restaurants recently, and it’s time I put it on my holiday table this year—and, for that matter, yours. Get a nice crusty sourdough for this. As always, the amount of cheese is negotiable, meaning use more than I’ve listed in the recipe.

