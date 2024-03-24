Hello!

Earlier this week, I spoke with renowned flavor chemist Arielle Johnson about her new book, Flavorama, at Now Serving L.A. If you love chemistry and want a detailed insight into how the molecules in our food affect our perception of flavor, then this book is for you.

Some news: I’ll be in New York next month at the James Beard Foundation’s new Platform to celebrate Earth Day and will be conversing with the award-winning food writer Helen Rosner of The New Yorker to discuss my book, Veg-Table. Say hi! Ticket details are here.

Nik

This week’s menu has a strong Easter theme with plenty of new dishes.

Recipe

Inspired by the American Filet-O-Fish and British fish finger sandwiches, this crispy fish sandwich has my favorite flavors in one place. I’ve used Primal Kitchen’s Chipotle Lime RealMayonnaise as the basis of my tartar sauce; it adds an exciting layer of heat and flavor to the fish. I don’t usually prefer cheese in my fish sandwiches, but feel free to add it. I’ve used cod in this recipe, but you can use any white fish, like halibut. The fish filet gets its crispiness by dredging it in a flour-cornstarch mixture, eggs, and finally, in panko to get a crunchy exterior.

The Easter Menu

With Easter coming up next weekend, I wanted to get this out to you early so you have enough time to plan. I’ve also included a few Goan recipes on the holiday menu we make at home. One new addition to the menu, as well as the blog, is the classic Indian Pea Pulao (my grandmother would either make this or the shrimp, chorizo pulao - recipe in The Flavor Equation cookbook). We never did an Easter egg hunt in India (a tradition I learned about after moving to America), but as kids, we each got marzipan, chocolate eggs, and bunnies. Of course, I always got one of each and slowly nibbled them off over the next couple of days - they never made it to more than a week. And don’t forget the Hot Cross Buns; it’s the last week (though you can make them any time of the year).

The Easter Menu

A New Video Series on The Science of Our Ingredients

I’ve launched a fun new short video series on kitchen ingredients and food science that will reside on Instagram and TikTok. Here, I get into what makes these ingredients unique: a bit of history and science, with tips and tricks. We’ll also get into food science and its connection to our cooking (it’s all about applying science to make our lives easier in the kitchen). Check out the first couple of videos that came out last week. I hope you enjoy them! If you have ingredients or questions you’d like me to tackle in this series, leave them in the comments below or on the posts. I will get to them.

A post shared by @abrowntable