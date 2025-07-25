📚 Don’t Miss This Sunday’s Live Chat — Plus a Boustany Book Giveaway!

Just a quick reminder that this Sunday at 12pm ET, I’ll be going live on Substack with the one and only Sami Tamimi to talk about his stunning new book, Boustany.

It’s going to be a relaxed, flavor-filled conversation about the stories, dishes, and inspiration behind the book — and we’d love to have you join us.

🎁 And we’re giving away 3 copies of Boustany

Here’s how to enter*:

🥘 1 copy will go to someone who attends the live chat this Sunday. Just show up and you’re in the running.

👥 2 more copies will go to readers who do the following:

Are active subscribers to both my Substack and Sami’s

Refer at least one person to either of our newsletters (mine or Sami’s — your choice!)

That’s it! Referrals are tracked automatically by Substack, so just use the button below, and I’ll know. The more people you refer, the better your chances.

*Must be in US, Canada, or UK to be eligible for giveaway based on publisher requirements

📍 How to Join the Live Chat

Join here on Sunday around 11:55am ET (Please use this link, we had to update it from the last email!)

You can tune in via the Substack app (get push alerts!) or any web browser. We’ll re-send out the link to join Sunday right before the live chat.

Can’t make it? I’ll post the recording in my archive!

Hope to see you Sunday — and good luck in the giveaway!

— Nik