This Sunday: Come Linger with Me & Hetty McKinnon on Substack Live
Join me as I host Hetty this Sunday for a special Substack Live!
Let’s linger together this Sunday.
I’ll be going live with Hetty McKinnon to dive into her brand-new book, Linger — a celebration of food meant to be savored slowly, surrounded by stories, friends, and conversation.
Instead of a formal interview, think of this as a relaxed Sunday gathering. We’ll chat about what inspired Linger, how Hetty thinks about salads and sweets as more than recipes, and the ways her cooking brings people together.
When: Sunday, Sept 21 at 1 pm ET
Where: Listen on the Substack app (iOS/Android) or in your browser here
Reminder: App users will get a push notification when we start — but I’ll also send an email before we go live.
Bring your questions, curiosity, and maybe even your lunch — this is meant to feel like you’re right at the table with us. Plus, there’ll be a book giveaway during the chat.
Click here a few minutes before 1 pm ET on Sunday to join in.
Can’t wait to see you there,
— Nik