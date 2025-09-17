Let’s linger together this Sunday.

I’ll be going live with Hetty McKinnon to dive into her brand-new book, Linger — a celebration of food meant to be savored slowly, surrounded by stories, friends, and conversation.

Instead of a formal interview, think of this as a relaxed Sunday gathering. We’ll chat about what inspired Linger, how Hetty thinks about salads and sweets as more than recipes, and the ways her cooking brings people together.

When: Sunday, Sept 21 at 1 pm ET

Where: Listen on the Substack app (iOS/Android) or in your browser here

Reminder: App users will get a push notification when we start — but I’ll also send an email before we go live.

Bring your questions, curiosity, and maybe even your lunch — this is meant to feel like you’re right at the table with us. Plus, there’ll be a book giveaway during the chat.

Click here a few minutes before 1 pm ET on Sunday to join in.

Can’t wait to see you there,

— Nik