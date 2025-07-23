👋🏽 I’m thrilled to be hosting a live conversation with the brilliant Sami Tamimi to talk about his beautiful new book, Boustany — a deeply personal project that blends food, memory, and heritage from Palestine.

This will be a casual, live chat where we’ll talk about the inspiration behind the book, favorite dishes, ingredients, and the stories woven through it all.

🗓 When: This Sunday at 12 pm ET

📍 Where: Join via the Substack app (for iOS or Android) or your web browser

📲 Tip: If you have the app, you’ll get a push notification when we go live — but the app isn’t required! I’ll also send you an email.

💬 You can listen in, ask questions, and be part of the conversation. And we’ll be doing a book giveaway!

How to join:

Just click here Sunday a few minutes before 12pm ET. If you’re subscribed, you’ll also get a reminder when we go live.

Whether you’ve already devoured Boustany or are just curious about the stories behind it, I hope you’ll stop by!

— Nik