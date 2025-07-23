This Sunday: A Flavorful Live Chat with Sami Tamimi on Boustany
Join me as I host Sami this Sunday for a special Substack Live!
👋🏽 I’m thrilled to be hosting a live conversation with the brilliant Sami Tamimi to talk about his beautiful new book, Boustany — a deeply personal project that blends food, memory, and heritage from Palestine.
This will be a casual, live chat where we’ll talk about the inspiration behind the book, favorite dishes, ingredients, and the stories woven through it all.
🗓 When: This Sunday at 12 pm ET
📍 Where: Join via the Substack app (for iOS or Android) or your web browser
📲 Tip: If you have the app, you’ll get a push notification when we go live — but the app isn’t required! I’ll also send you an email.
💬 You can listen in, ask questions, and be part of the conversation. And we’ll be doing a book giveaway!
How to join:
Just click here Sunday a few minutes before 12pm ET. If you’re subscribed, you’ll also get a reminder when we go live.
Whether you’ve already devoured Boustany or are just curious about the stories behind it, I hope you’ll stop by!
— Nik
