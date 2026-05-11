A few days ago, someone left a comment here asking which oven we use at America’s Test Kitchen.

I realized then that I never properly said goodbye.

Or perhaps goodbye is the wrong word. The newsletter quietly moved homes a few months ago, and somewhere between filming in Boston, recipe testing, new-book deadlines, and the general chaos of life, I forgot to leave a note on the door.

I still open this app from time to time out of habit. Usually late at night. I’ll scroll through old posts, photographs, recipes, and comments from years ago. It’s a little strangely emotional seeing pieces of your former self preserved in chronological order like that. Tiny snapshots of who you were at the time.

This space holds a very particular chapter of my life.

Just like life, it comes with its own ups and downs.

And somehow, through all of it, many of you stayed.

You cooked the recipes. You sent kind emails. You corrected my mistakes gently. You told me stories about your families, kitchens, and the dishes you grew up eating. Over time, this stopped feeling like a newsletter and started feeling more like an ongoing conversation.

The work itself has changed quite a bit since those early posts. What started as a small food blog eventually grew into books, photography, and now Flavor Forward and In the Test Kitchen. Science became a bigger part of the storytelling. The recipes became more detailed. The audience grew larger than I ever imagined. sitting at that little table years ago, balancing plates near the window, trying to chase good light.

A few months ago, I decided to move the newsletter to a new platform. Mostly because I needed more flexibility and a space that felt better suited for where this work is headed next. The newsletter itself hasn’t changed in spirit, though. It’s still me standing in the kitchen, trying to figure out the best way to make a veggie burger, why certain smells trigger memory so intensely, or why tiny adjustments in technique can completely transform the way food tastes.

I should have posted this publicly here sooner. When the newsletter moved, I was only able to notify email subscribers directly. Over the past few weeks, I started noticing comments stacking up in Notes and realized many people who followed the newsletter here never actually saw that update. One of the strange quirks of these platforms is that followers and subscribers don’t always overlap in the ways you assume

Substack gave me a home to share my writing with you. There was something comforting about the quiet rhythm of writing here and sharing food with all of you. I’ll always be grateful for that. But like all creative work, this space evolved over time, and eventually I did too.

If you’ve recently subscribed here and wondered where everything went, I’d love for you to join me over at The Flavor Files. That’s where all the new essays, recipes, and guides are living now.

And if you’ve been here from the beginning, thank you. Truly.

For reading. For cooking. For staying curious with me for all these years.

Nik