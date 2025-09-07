First, congrats to the winners of the Jeni’s Ice Cream giveaway! (Katelyn from Seattle, Wendy from McLean, Molly from Palm Desert, Dan from Raleigh, Lisa Marie from Huntley). Be on the lookout for a shipment of Jeni’s Fall Collection!

Garden Update

I almost have an edible garden. It has been a long project in the making, and while there are still a few things left to finish, most of the big tasks are finally done. Within hours of planting, the space began to come alive again. Bees, butterflies, and dragonflies appeared, and soon after, hummingbirds and other birds followed.

I have not yet planted all the fruits and vegetables I want to grow. For now, I am giving the soil and young plants a few months to settle in and recover from the shock of transplanting, and I am waiting for the weather to cool down. I did add two new trees that I am especially excited about: a sanshoo (Sichuan peppercorn) and a finger lime.

It is also the first month of fall, even though summer seems determined to hang on tightly. The days are still hot here, but I am already thinking about the cooler months ahead, the flavors they bring, and what I want to grow in the garden next.

Alongside all this, I have been busy with the artwork and photography for my next book. It is exciting to watch the manuscript shift from black-and-white Word pages into something colorful and alive in design.

September’s Flavor Forecast

Because it is September, I have pulled together a digest of recipes to share with you this month. They reflect the season as it changes, that in-between moment when summer produce is still here but fall is on the horizon. There’s my No-Bake Mango-Lime Cheese Cake from the NYT, among others, that is a worthy endeavor in this heat!

September Recipe Digest

First Look: America’s Test Kitchen

One of the new projects I've taken on as Editor-in-Residence at America's Test Kitchen is co-hosting a few episodes of the In the Test Kitchen show with Dan Souza.

, and it was such a fun way to kick things off. Check it out and learn more about her cookbook,

.

What I’m Reading

This week, I’m honored to share recipes from one of the world’s most respected culinary voices: Tony Tan. Born in Malaysia and based in Australia, Tony has spent his life exploring and teaching the flavors of Asia, becoming a bridge between cultures through food.

I met Tony in Los Angeles a little over a year ago, and right away I was struck by his charm, humor, and warmth. Over steaming baskets of dim sum, we compared notes on cookbooks and restaurants, how different and yet how similar America and Australia can be when it comes to food. What stood out most was Tony’s incredible depth of knowledge about Asian cooking. He has this effortless way of weaving history, technique, and personal experience into conversation, and it was an absolute breath of fresh air.

I’ve always had a soft spot for Australia (and New Zealand, too). My mom’s family lives there, and with every visit, I find myself falling more in love, not just with the landscapes, but with the people, the food, and the vibrant culture that surrounds the table. So anytime I get the chance to feature an Australian chef or cookbook here, I get a little extra excited. And Tony is the perfect example of why

His influence is remarkable. Tony has appeared on MasterChef Australia and SBS Food, introducing countless viewers to the depth and beauty of Chinese, Malaysian, and Southeast Asian cuisines. His Melbourne cooking school became a legendary institution, shaping Australia’s food culture and nurturing generations of chefs and passionate home cooks.

Tony’s books—including the award-winning Hong Kong Food City and his latest, Asian Cooking Class—have cemented his reputation as both a teacher and storyteller. His work has earned critical acclaim and industry awards, and he is widely regarded as one of Australia’s most important culinary educators and a global authority on Asian cuisine.

Recipes

Beef Rendang and Pineapple Fried Rice from the legendary Tony Tan.

To celebrate the release of Asian Cooking Class (Amazon/Bookshop), I’m giving you free access to two of its standout recipes: his Beef Rendang, a slow-cooked masterpiece from West Sumatra, and his Pineapple Fried Rice (Khao Pad Sapparot), a vibrant Thai classic that’s equal parts festive and delicious.

Both dishes reflect Tony’s rare gift: weaving history, tradition, and technique into food that feels timeless and approachable. Cooking them at home is not only a chance to enjoy two extraordinary recipes, but also to connect with the culinary vision of a chef whose work continues to shape how we cook, eat, and understand Asian food in Australia and around the world.

Bring Tony Tan’s Kitchen to Yours

If you loved these recipes, you’ll find so much more in Tony’s brilliant new book, Asian Cooking Class. It’s packed with the flavors, stories, and techniques that have made him one of Australia’s most important culinary voices.

Get your copy of Asian Cooking Class (Amazon/Bookshop) and support Tony’s incredible work. It’s a book you’ll cook from again and again.