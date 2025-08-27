Friends,

In honor of my ice cream newsletter, I’ve got something sweet for you this week, and not just a recipe. Jeni’s Ice Cream has partnered with me to bring a special giveaway to The Flavor Files community. Five lucky readers will each win a shipment of Jeni’s five fall flavors, handpicked for their bold, layered flavors (you know that’s my thing!).

Here’s what’s on the menu:

Caramel Apple Crumble – Crisp apple ice cream swirled with dark caramel sauce and brown sugar–oat crumble.

Burnt Orange Dreamsicle – Juicy orange ice cream with vanilla custard and a drizzle of burnt orange caramel.

Miso Butterscotch Brownie – Dark chocolate fudge brownies folded into a buttery, toasted sugar cream with a hint of savory miso.

Bay Leaf Cheesecake – A refreshing, herbaceous twist on cream cheese ice cream with a graham cracker swirl.

Cookies in Cream – Scratch-made darkest chocolate cookies with flecks of white chocolate in vanilla-scented cream.

How to Enter

All readers (free + paid): Enter by clicking the link below and sharing your favorite ice cream memory.

Paid subscribers get an edge: You’ll receive FIVE entries instead of one, increasing your chances to win. Plus one winner is guaranteed to be from my paid audience!

Winners will be selected at random, and each winner will receive a shipment of the five fall flavors. Five winners, five flavors!

Why Jeni’s?

I’ve long admired how Jeni’s layers flavor—balancing acidity, sweetness, bitterness, even umami; just like we do in the kitchen. Think of the miso in butterscotch or the bay leaf in cheesecake: these are flavor moves straight from the cook’s playbook.

This giveaway is my way of sharing that inspiration with you.

Dates & Details

Giveaway opens: Today

Giveaway closes: Tuesday, September 3rd (11:59 pm EST)

Winners announced: In my next newsletter

This one’s open to readers in the U.S. only (for shipping reasons).

Thank you for being here, especially to those of you who support The Flavor Files as paid subscribers. Your support allows me to keep sharing recipes, science, and the flavors I love. And for this giveaway, it also gives you a little extra advantage.

Good luck, and may your freezer be full of bold flavors!

Nik