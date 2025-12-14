Hello from Australia!

I’m down under for a very special reason. I’m spending time with family and celebrating my cousin’s wedding, all in the middle of summer. Which means, yes, there has been a lot of ice cream. I don’t get to see my family nearly as often as I’d like since we live so far apart, so anytime there’s even the slightest excuse to gather, I’m on a plane without hesitation.

Before I left, I set a small kitchen experiment into motion. My very young Buddha’s hand tree surprised me with two large fruits this year, and I found myself unsure of what to do with them. They’re often candied, turned into marmalade, or used for extracts, but I wanted something simple and a little playful. So I chopped both fruits and tucked one into a jar of tequila and the other into tequila with sugar, planning to leave them for a month. Just 24 hours later, the tequila had already begun to take on the natural pigments from the citrus. I’ve hidden both jars away in a cool, dark corner of the kitchen and can’t wait to see what greets me when I return. It could be a disaster. It could be magic. We’ll find out.

This is my final newsletter of the year, and I’ll see you on the other side in the new one. As this year comes to a close, I want to thank you from the bottom of my heart for being part of this community. It is such a privilege to see you cook from my recipes and share them in your own kitchens. I hope you’re able to take a little break, spend time with people you love, and also steal a quiet moment just for yourself.

Rocky Road Bars (Science + Recipe)

Rocky road has always felt like a dessert built from joy and improvisation. Its origins stretch from 19th-century Australia, where chocolate, nuts, and marshmallows were mixed to make use of imperfect ingredients, to its rise as a beloved ice cream flavor in the United States during the Great Depression, when texture and generosity turned restraint into indulgence. However it traveled, the rocky road became shorthand for comfort, abundance, and that playful feeling that anything delicious could happen in one bite.

These bars keep that spirit alive while quietly sharpening the flavors through science. Dark chocolate forms the backbone, bringing bitterness that makes every sweet note feel brighter. Marshmallows soften the snap and create those familiar pockets of chew, while dried apricots and pineapple add concentrated fruit acids that lift the richness. Walnuts and pepitas deliver crunch and fat for balance, and a touch of coconut reinforces the fruit with gentle, toasty aromatics. Chilling the slab sets the chocolate to a clean snap and lets the flavors release in layers rather than all at once.

There is no baking required, no need for precision, and no wrong way to cut them. These bars are meant to be shared, stacked high on a platter, and broken into with your hands, just like rocky road always has been.

The Flavor Files: Why These Rocky Road Bars Work

Rocky road is one of those desserts that feels nostalgic and indulgent at the same time, but what makes these bars really special is how many different flavor and texture mechanisms are happening in one bite. This is a dessert built on contrast, and contrast is one of the most potent drivers of deliciousness.

Let’s break down what is happening under the hood.