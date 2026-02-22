Happy Lunar New Year!

Last weekend, I took my very first bánh chưng class at Alma Backyards in Compton with my friend Rie McClenny, hosted by the Bánh Chưng Collective, to celebrate the Lunar New Year. Until now, I’d never eaten bánh chưng—let alone tried making it.

If you’re unfamiliar, it’s a Vietnamese steamed rice cake filled with sticky rice, mung beans, and a generous slice of fatty pork, all wrapped into a neat little parcel using banana leaves. The wrapping is meditative. The tying? Absolutely terrifying. Releasing the bundle from the mold felt like letting go of a newborn. I was convinced the whole thing would collapse the second I loosened my grip.

Thanks to some very patient, very wise instructors, nothing fell apart—and I somehow walked away with four little cakes. I brought them home and steamed them in my electric pressure cooker, which felt like a small personal triumph.

Elsewhere on the internet, the algorithm decided I needed to learn about a tiny baby monkey in Japan named Panchi-kun. He was abandoned at birth, given an IKEA monkey for comfort, and initially rejected by the rest of the troop. I don’t know if I’m so invested because he reminds me of my own cat, Drogy (also abandoned, also tiny but a little terror), or because I am deeply susceptible to cute animals with backstories. I adore him and want nothing but success for his tiny monkey life.

While I am not, sadly, a viral internet sensation like Panchi-kun, I did have a pretty special moment of my own last weekend: I made my debut on America’s Test Kitchen’s flagship show with Bridget Lancaster on PBS. A true full-circle moment for me. If you missed the episode, you can watch it online—though if you’re outside the U.S., you may need to get a little creative with a VPN.

This week’s recipe is what I jokingly call “a pantry meal that doesn’t taste like cat food.” (I say this with love—and with canned tuna.)

We start with black-eyed peas. Garlic and onion are sautéed until sweet, then chopped tomato, smoked paprika, and Urfa pepper firmly move things into grown-up dinner territory. A splash of sherry vinegar snaps everything awake just when it needs it.

The beans get spooned under crunchy sourdough toast, which does an excellent job of making this feel intentional. On top, olive-oil-packed tuna is tossed with lemon zest and parsley—rich, bright, and very much not for the cat. A final drizzle of good olive oil and another pinch of Urfa pepper, and pantry cooking suddenly feels deliberate, confident, and worthy of a plate.

The recipe is available on America’s Test Kitchen and is free to access.

I love seeing you share your excitement! America’s Test Kitchen makes several recipes from the residency available for free. You might need to enter your email so they can send you more great content, but you can always opt out at any time. I’ve been a longtime subscriber to their newsletters and have found them super valuable. I hope that helps clarify how to access these co-created recipes—we put a lot of love into them, and I’d love for you to check them out! I appreciate your support!

Happy cooking—and if you also find yourself emotionally invested in obscure internet animals, know that you’re not alone.

xx

Nik